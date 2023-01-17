After 18 games, past the midway point of the season, South Florida sits at just 8-10, 1-4 in AAC play. Yet the Bulls played with and lost Wednesday at Houston 83-77.

For coach Wes Miller, South Florida's near miss wasn't surprising. And ahead of Cincinnati's game tomorrow with the Bulls in Tampa, he said he's prepared. While many have written off USF due to its record, Miller has not.

"Sometimes, the easy thing is to look at a record," he said. "You're missing the boat with a lot of teams right now in this league, if you look at record. They're really good.

"People gotta start looking past that stuff. There's a lot of dynamics to what your record is in early January. It's not that simple in college basketball."

The Bearcats tip-off at 7 pm ET tomorrow at USF. The game is televised on ESPN-Plus.

Check out the video above for the full pre-game press conference from Miller.