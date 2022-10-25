On Saturday, Cincinnati will participate in its second and final scrimmage of the pre-season. The Bearcats will travel to Indianapolis to meet up with Purdue in a scrimmage that will go full, but will be closed to media and the general public.

For coach Wes Miller, it's another opportunity to get some game action with another team and to rebound from a tough first scrimmage. The Bearcats fell at Ohio on Oct. 16, with a few struggles, specifically. But the hope is those struggles have since improved.

"Early in the year, you are still trying to learn your team in games," Miller said. "Listen, I'd love us to be, every single action we wanna run, I want the rotation perfect, all in place the first game. And that's never happened, even when I've had guys in their third or fourth year."

Check out the video above from Miller, Jeremiah Davenport and Kalu Ezikpe.