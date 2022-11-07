Yes, it's only one game. And yes, it 's an exhibition against an NCAA Division II team. But Cincinnati had plenty to smile about Monday night.

The Bearcats had their largest win in the Wes Miller era, a 98-55 win over visiting Chaminade. There was 24 points from guard David DeJulius, 19 points and two blocks by forward Landers Nolley II and 14 points including three 3-pointers by guard Jeremiah Davenport.

After a pair of scrimmage losses last month, Cincinnati has a win. And for Miller, there's plenty to build on.

"Winning at a high level there are certain habits that you do all the time," he said. "We're still learning that not in a bad way. So even if we're up 40, I want us to handle it the right way so we can have more fun. I actually love to see them having fun and sharing the ball, but I wanted us to wait to celebrate on a dead all or a timeout. They could slap five with everybody in Fifth Third for all I care. But while the games still playing we have to make sure we play the next play."

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Miller.