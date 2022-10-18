Cincinnati struggled Sunday in a closed-door, scrimmage loss at Ohio. It was the Bearcats' first game action of the season, but it still provided some early baseline.

Coach Wes Miller didn't say much about the scrimmage. He cited uncertainty with what he is allowed to comment on per NCAA rules. But Miller did appreciate the opportunity ton get in a game with another opponent, regardless of the result.

"If you have a chance to play against Division I teams, in a closed-door setting, I've found in my 10 or 11 years, you get so much out of those games, than you do out of an exhibition against a team from a different level," Miller said. "I've really enjoyed over the years, doing those super secret, closed-door scrimmages with friends, where you do more than just two 20-minute halves.



"You try to get more out of that, because of the competition and because you're hopefully working with somebody to do some different types of things than you get out of any game."

Check out the video above for Miller's full, press conference, along with David DeJulius and Rob Phinisee.

