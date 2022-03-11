VIDEO: Miller, Players Post Houston

With 3:11 to play Thursday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals, Cincinnati trailed by 11. Coach Wes Miller had voiced his displeasure multiple times to the officiating crew during the game and by this time, he'd had it.

Miller was issued a technical foul. It was a moment where he wasn't just fired up himself. It was a moment to show the Bearcats they can't give up, as they finished with a 69-56 loss to Houston. It was also a moment to build towards next season, having led the Cougars by five at halftime.

"It shows that, number one, we were capable of playing better than we did down the stretch," Miller said. "And that's the part that's frustrating. But also that we belong on the court with anybody. And I think we can take some good things from tonight. And I think we can let it burn a little bit and take that into the offseason as well."

Check out the video above for the full post-game press conference.