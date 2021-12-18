VIDEO: Miller, Players Post Ashland

Less than 24 hours ago, Cincinnati didn't have an opponent for this afternoon. Texas Southern, which was previously scheduled, pulled out of its scheduled game with the Bearcats due to the number of players in COVID-19 protocols.

Yesterday afternoon, Cincinnati added a game today with Division II Ashland (OH). But it turned out to be more than just a scrimmage. The Bearcats got a good effort from the Eagles, who kept it close late, before Cincinnati pulled away for a 71-57 win.

Coach Wes Miller, Jeremiah Davenport and David DeJulius recapped the win after the game.