There's been plenty of positives for Cincinnati men's basketball this off-season. Heading into its last season in the American Athletic Conference, it's the type of buzz that has the Bearcats well-positioned for their move to the Big 12 Conference next summer.

Cincinnati has added two four-star commitments for the 2023 class, after it secured two Rivals150 prospects for the 2022 class. Four-star guard Daniel Skillings highlights that group, which coach Wes Miller and his staff hope gels with the returning talent, including David DeJulius and Jeremiah Davenport, as well as a few transfers, in Landers Nolley and Rob Phinisee.

On Wednesday, Miller explained how that cohesion has gone. And how he hopes the positive vibes continue into the season.

Check out Miller's full interview above, with members of the media.