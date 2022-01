Once again, Cincinnati rode the three-pointer. And this time, the big beneficiary was forward Hayden Koval.

Koval, along with guard David DeJulius, hit three 3-pointers as the visiting Bearcats held off Wichita State 61-57. Cincinnati hit just three of its first 12 from behind the arc, but then connected on 7-14 after that.

After the game, Koval, along with coach Wes Miller, recapped the win.