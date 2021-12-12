VIDEO: Miller, DeJulius Post Xavier

For the third straight season, Xavier has now claimed the Crosstown Shootout.

Cincinnati couldn't get many shots to drop in its 83-63 loss Saturday night. The Bearcats shot just 37.3% from the floor and had a big free throw disparity. They hit 12 of 17 free throws, while the Musketeers shot 28-35. As a result, both Mike Saunders and Ody Oguama fouled out of the game.

Coach Wes Miller and senior guard David DeJulius recapped Cincinnati's loss afterward with members of the media.