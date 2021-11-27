VIDEO: Miller, DeJulius Post Monmouth
Cincinnati had its chances. And that doesn't even count the two missed free throws by Hayden Koval in the final seconds.
The Bearcats fell to visiting Monmouth Saturday, 61-59. They converted just 4 of 28 three-pointers. They shot 9-20 at the free throw line. And Cincinnati couldn't take advantage of 15 Monmouth turnovers.
"We've gotta do better," coach Wes Miller said. "We've been better this year. I've gotta do a better job preparing our team."
It's a steep fall for the Bearcats, after an impressive Hall of Fame Classic showing that included a win over Illinois, No. 14 in this week's AP Top 25 poll.
Check out the full post game press conference above from Miller and senior guard David DeJulius.