VIDEO: Miller, DeJulius, Newman Post Ark.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Among other traits, Cincinnati showed its depth over two games in Kansas City.

Last night, it was Jeremiah Davenport and Mike Saunders who combined for 39 points against Illinois. Tonight, it was David DeJulius who finished with 24 points.

But Davenport didn't see the scoring column this time. And the Bearcats were outrebounded 46-32, had 28 fouls called on them, to 15 for Arkansas and connected on 24 of 32 free throws. And the result was a 73-67 win by the Razorbacks in the Hall of Fame Classic championship game.

Afterward, coach Wes Miller, DeJulius and Johnny Newman spoke with members of the media.