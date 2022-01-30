VIDEO: Miller, DeJulius, Adams-Woods Post ECU

Cincinnati's 12-point lead with just under eight minutes to play had evaporated. And with 25 seconds left, it actually trailed by one.

But with 3.7 seconds left, senior guard David DeJulius had rebounded his own miss in the lane and got a put-back to fall in. That was enough to push the Bearcats over the finish line with a 60-59 win Sunday at East Carolina.

"One of the areas I've neglected is my floaters and I've been spending extra time on that this week," DeJulius said. "I wanted to get to my spot. If I worked on it, I knew I could make it and I was able to get the rebound."

Check out the video above for the full post-game press conference with DeJulius, coach Wes Miller and junior guard Mika Adams-Woods.