VIDEO: Miller, Davenport, Madsen Post Evansville

The Wes Miller era at Cincinnati is officially underway.

The Bearcats got off to a strong start and coasted to a 65-43 win Tuesday night over Evansville. Junior guard Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats.

For Miller, it was a good way to begin the season. But already, he said he sees areas that need to be improved.

"There's a lot of stuff we've gotta work on," Miller said. "I don't think we've arrived. But we're gonna enjoy winning, because I think that's important for young people and I like it, too."

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Miller, Davenport and Mason Madsen.