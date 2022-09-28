Maybe it's a sign of where college basketball is now, especially with the transfer portal in place and the ability for student-athletes to move around more freely. But for the second straight season, coach Wes Miller has quite a few new faces on the Cincinnati roster.

This season, the Bearcats have seven new additions, three freshmen, three transfers and a walk-on. That includes three highly-touted freshmen who each spent time in the Rivals150. The highest regarded is four-star point guard Daniel Skillings, No. 79 in the 2022 Rivals150.

For Miller, each player on the roster will get a chance to contribute. And through early practices, he's been happy with the potential he's seen.

""These first few days of practice, they've been great," Miller said. "They're all three really gifted, they all have great positional size and length. They've all shown the ability to learn and handle coaching, which sometimes you don't know that you coach somebody, but you can explain something to them, show them something, whether it's out on the floor or the film, and they can go do it. That really bodes well for guys being able to grow quickly."

Cincinnati's season-opening tip-off is set for Nov. 7 against Chaminade.

Check out the video above for full press conferences of Miller, associate head coach Chad Dollar and seniors John Newman III and Landers Nolley II.