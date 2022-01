Cincinnati opened the new year and AAC play Saturday with a tough loss to Tulane. The Bearcats seem to have quickly put that behind them.

Senior guard David DeJulius had 22 points and junior guard Mika Adams-Woods added 17 as Cincinnati rolled to a 77-60 win Thursday over visiting SMU. The Bearcats hit a season-high 11 three-pointers in the win.

Afterward, DeJulius, Adams-Woods and coach Wes Miller recapped the win.