Cincinnati's first two games at the Maui Invitational last week didn't end well. While the Bearcats put up 93 points against Arizona, they still lost. The next day, they were routed by Ohio State.

Cincinnati salvaged the trip in the seventh place game with an 81-62 over Louisville, to end a three-game skid. The Bearcats lost at Northern Kentucky before their Hawaii trip. Back in the continental U.S., the hope is that win over the rival Cardinals can springboard them back from a rough stretch.

The first chance comes at 7 pm ET Wednesday, when Cincinnati hosts a downtrodden, 1-5 NJIT squad. And coach Wes Miller said he sees some positives heading into that game.

"We're still figuring it out, but what it needs to be is a defensive approach for 40 minutes, a commitment by all (five) guys on the floor to defend, to rebound the basketball," he said. "I think it has to come first. We can't just sit back and play straight man-to-man for 40 minutes, because we talked about it from day one, we don't have that rim presence.

"It's gotta be a mentality for 40 minutes, with five guys on the floor. And if we have to create some structural things different, to give our guys an advantage, we have to do that."

Check out the video above for the full Tuesday press conference from Miller, Viktor Lahkin and Landers Nolley II.