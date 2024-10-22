Advertisement

in other news

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 24-14 win over Arizona State

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 24-14 win over Arizona State

Neil's defensive players of the game vs Arizona State

 • Neil Meyer
Video: Satterfield, Corleone, Kandra, Peek, Sorsby

Video: Satterfield, Corleone, Kandra, Peek, Sorsby

Scott Satterfield, Dontay Corleone, Luke Kandra, Brendan Sorsby, Antwan Peek Jr recap the Bearcats victory over ASU

 • Neil Meyer
Bearcats ground Arizona State, 24-14

Bearcats ground Arizona State, 24-14

Bearcats defend the Nipp, Homecoming weekend against Arizona State, 24-14

 • J.T. Smith
Cincinnati dominates OSU 80-62 in Exhibition game at Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati dominates OSU 80-62 in Exhibition game at Fifth Third Arena

Recapping the Bearcats charity exhibition game vs Ohio State

 • Neil Meyer
Let's talk about raising expectations for this Bearcats team

Let's talk about raising expectations for this Bearcats team

Are the expectations rising for the Bearcats?

Premium content
 • Alex Frank

in other news

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 24-14 win over Arizona State

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 24-14 win over Arizona State

Neil's defensive players of the game vs Arizona State

 • Neil Meyer
Video: Satterfield, Corleone, Kandra, Peek, Sorsby

Video: Satterfield, Corleone, Kandra, Peek, Sorsby

Scott Satterfield, Dontay Corleone, Luke Kandra, Brendan Sorsby, Antwan Peek Jr recap the Bearcats victory over ASU

 • Neil Meyer
Bearcats ground Arizona State, 24-14

Bearcats ground Arizona State, 24-14

Bearcats defend the Nipp, Homecoming weekend against Arizona State, 24-14

 • J.T. Smith
Published Oct 22, 2024
Video: Katrina Merriweather, Jackson, Hayes, Hylton Big 12 Media Days
Neil Meyer  •  The Front Office News
Staff
Twitter
@meyerneil6

Moments ago, Cincinnati Head Coach Katrina Merriweather and players, A'riel Jackson, Jillian Hayes, and Tineya Hylton took the stage here in Kansas City for Big 12 Media Days.

The group spent roughly 10 minutes fielding questions from reporters to discuss the upcoming season.

Check out what they had to say below.


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings


We will hear more from Merriweather, Hylton, Hayes, and Jackson throughout the day at this afternoon's breakout media sessions.

Cincinnati
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement