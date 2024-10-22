Video: Katrina Merriweather, Jackson, Hayes, Hylton Big 12 Media Days

in other news
Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 24-14 win over Arizona State
Neil's defensive players of the game vs Arizona State
Video: Satterfield, Corleone, Kandra, Peek, Sorsby
Scott Satterfield, Dontay Corleone, Luke Kandra, Brendan Sorsby, Antwan Peek Jr recap the Bearcats victory over ASU
Bearcats ground Arizona State, 24-14
Bearcats defend the Nipp, Homecoming weekend against Arizona State, 24-14
Cincinnati dominates OSU 80-62 in Exhibition game at Fifth Third Arena
Recapping the Bearcats charity exhibition game vs Ohio State
Let's talk about raising expectations for this Bearcats team
Are the expectations rising for the Bearcats?
Moments ago, Cincinnati Head Coach Katrina Merriweather and players, A'riel Jackson, Jillian Hayes, and Tineya Hylton took the stage here in Kansas City for Big 12 Media Days.
The group spent roughly 10 minutes fielding questions from reporters to discuss the upcoming season.
Check out what they had to say below.
We will hear more from Merriweather, Hylton, Hayes, and Jackson throughout the day at this afternoon's breakout media sessions.
