Video: Katrina Merriweather, Jackson, Hayes, Hylton Big 12 Media Day pt 2

Kansas City, Missouri- This morning, we were able to hear briefly from Cincinnati head coach Katrina Merriweather along with players Jillian Hayes, A'riel Jackson, and Tineya Hylton on the main stage here at Big 12 Media Days.

Below is the extended coverage from this afternoon's breakout media scrums.

Hear more from Merriweather, Hylton, Hayes and Jackson below about what to expect heading into the 2024-2025 season.



