Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 24-14 win over Arizona State

Neil's defensive players of the game vs Arizona State

 • Neil Meyer
Video: Satterfield, Corleone, Kandra, Peek, Sorsby

Scott Satterfield, Dontay Corleone, Luke Kandra, Brendan Sorsby, Antwan Peek Jr recap the Bearcats victory over ASU

 • Neil Meyer
Bearcats ground Arizona State, 24-14

Bearcats defend the Nipp, Homecoming weekend against Arizona State, 24-14

 • J.T. Smith
Cincinnati dominates OSU 80-62 in Exhibition game at Fifth Third Arena

Recapping the Bearcats charity exhibition game vs Ohio State

 • Neil Meyer
Let's talk about raising expectations for this Bearcats team

Are the expectations rising for the Bearcats?

 • Alex Frank

Published Oct 22, 2024
Video: Katrina Merriweather, Jackson, Hayes, Hylton Big 12 Media Day pt 2
Neil Meyer  •  The Front Office News
Kansas City, Missouri- This morning, we were able to hear briefly from Cincinnati head coach Katrina Merriweather along with players Jillian Hayes, A'riel Jackson, and Tineya Hylton on the main stage here at Big 12 Media Days.

Below is the extended coverage from this afternoon's breakout media scrums.

Hear more from Merriweather, Hylton, Hayes and Jackson below about what to expect heading into the 2024-2025 season.


The Bearcats kick off the 2024-2025 season this Sunday, when they have their exhibition match vs Thomas More. However, their first regular season game will take place on November 5th, when the Bearcats travel to Chicago to take on UIC.

Also worth noting the Bearcats will have their annual fanfest this Saturday at Fifth Third Arena starting at 1pm.


