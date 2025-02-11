Published Feb 11, 2025
Video: Jizzle James puts Gabe Madsen on skates
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
In the second half of the Cincinnati/Utah game Jizzle James broke off former Bearcat and current Ute Gabe Madsen. It was an ankle insurance moment so I'm sharing with fans!

