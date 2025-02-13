The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Josh Reed
J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham spoke with Cincinnati Bearcats guard/forward Josh Reed on The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast. This interview series is sponsored by Meyer Windows, Doors and more.
Hephzibah HS (GA) OT Solomon Mathis commits to Cincinnati
BYU HC Young, G Saunders, Cincinnati HC Miller, G James and F Reed post game presser
Cincinnati defeats BYU 84-66, split series with the Cougars.
Why did Travis Kelce switch from QB to TE at UC?
WBB: Bearcats grind out 78-74 OT win against Kansas
