Deion "Prime Time" Sanders and Colorado defeat Bearcats 34-23 in Prime time
Colorado defeats the Bearcats 34-23 behind career days from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter
• Neil Meyer
Scott Satterfield's approval rating goes WAY up if Bearcats win Saturday
Scott Satterfield's approval rating goes WAY up if Bearcats win Saturday
• Alex Frank
Bearcats Keys to The Game: Colorado Buffaloes
The Bearcats 5-2 (3-1 Big 12) travel to Boulder, Colorado to take on Deion Sanders and the Colrado Buffaloes (5-2, 3-1
• Neil Meyer
TFON Podcast: Buffalo Hunting feat. Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan
TFON Podcast: Buffalo Hunting feat. Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan
• J.T. Smith
Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List
Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List
• J.T. Smith
Video: HC Miller, G James and F Mitchell
Cincinnati
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- CB
- WR
- OT
- OT
- RB
- CB
- SDE
- ATH
- CB
- OG
