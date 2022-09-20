Back home at Nippert Stadium this weekend, Cincinnati will get another opportunity to defeat a power five conference opponent, in Indiana. The Hoosiers are 3-0 on the season, after a narrow victory last weekend over Western Kentucky.

Nevertheless, the Bearcats will get a name opponent, on national television. The last power five conference team to play at Nippert Stadium was UCLA in 2019, a 24-14 Cincinnati win.

"You don't get a whole lot of [Power 5 Opponents] to come into your stadium and so, yes, it's a big deal for us," coach Luke Fickell said. "I am sure it will be a big deal for them because obviously, last year in their house, it didn't go the way they wanted it to. In some ways, I think if I was them I would have this one circled. The ability to go on the road and redeem what we did to them last year. So, the key is that we understand that the key is that we prepare for that. I think more than anything, our players just love being at home and having the ability to play in front of a wild crowd."

Check out the video above for the full press conference availability of Fickell, tight end Josh Whyle and defensive lineman Jowon Briggs.