After five straight wins and a No. 18 ranking in both national polls, Cincinnati has another chance to rest. This weekend is the Bearcats' second bye week of the season. They'll play Nov. 2 at East Carolina.

It's another chance for Cincinnati to re-harness the energy that it's gained during its winning streak. And for coach Luke Fickell, he's getting a better sense of where his team is. It wasn't that way Saturday during the Bearcats' win over Tulsa.

""I wasn't sure of our energy and demeanor at halftime," coach Luke Fickell said. "I wasn't sure if I took it the wrong way. But there's no panic, they're not worried."

Fickell talked about Cincinnati's energy, its bye week and more during the AAC's weekly teleconference.