BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell, Smart Peach Bowl Zoom

Yes, Cincinnati can view the bowl selections as a snub. By finishing 9-0 and winning the College Football Playoff, the Bearcats believed they had a case to be one of the four teams selected for the CFP.

Instead, Cincinnati was selected as the Group of Five representative for a New Year's Six bowl. The Bearcats will face Georgia on new Year's Day in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. And for Luke Fickell, the opportunity, on a national stage, is still an important one.

"Every week is an opportunity for us to make a mistake," he said. "Every week means so much. Most of us can't make any slip ups and have an opportunity to get play for the ultimate goal. We didn't have a slip up, but we didn't get that opportunity, neither did Georgia."

