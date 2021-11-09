VIDEO: Fickell, Ridder Pre-USF

It's a short week for Cincinnati, which means less time to prepare for its next opponent, South Florida, whom the Bearcats will travel to face on Friday. In this instance, though, that short turnaround might not be a bad thing.

The short week means Cincinnati has less time to think about another tough, scrape-by win.

"November is for contenders," coach Luke Fickell said. "You see it all across college football, teams that are getting better and teams that can take November and use it in a positive way, wherever they are as a football team. Whether that's 9-0 like us, or South Florida, that hasn't won a bunch of games, but you look at them and say they're getting better."

Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder spoke Tuesday with members of the media ahead of the Bearcats' game Friday at USF.