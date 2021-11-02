VIDEO: Fickell, Ridder Pre-Tulane

The opponent isn't quite one that will help Cincinnati's push for the College Football Playoff. Nevertheless, the Bearcats will get another opportunity to make a case, with more national spotlight, when they host Tulsa Saturday at Nippert Stadium for homecoming.

Cincinnati will host ESPN's College Gameday for the first time. That means more media attention, more stories on those involved with the Bearcats and more people taking notice.

"It's a great thing, not just for our program, but for our community, especially our campus," coach Luke Fickell said.

Check out the full Tuesday media availability from Fickell and senior quarterback Desmond Ridder, above.