VIDEO: Fickell, Ridder Pre-Navy

It's another week, another new program high for national ranking.

Cincinnati is up to No. 2 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. It's a height the Bearcats' football program has never looked down from. But there's also a realization that there aren't many opponents left on their schedule that will pad that ranking.

For coach Luke Fickell, it's simply another ranking. And as he said Tuesday, it's something he's trying not to let his team overthink.

"It means there's one still ahead of us and I think, eight that are behind us in the top 10," Fickell said. "I don't know, whatever that really means. Right now, it's the balance of enjoying it a little bit and I mean that by enjoying it. I hope these guys understand that 'enjoying it' is going out on Saturdays and getting the best from everybody. Going out on Saturdays and seeing that atmosphere, that environment that they've created and the buzz."

Cincinnati will be away from that home atmosphere at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, instead traveling to Navy for a noon ET kickoff. But the Bearcats certainly have the spotlight and will likely have it from opponents and their fans, including those of the Midshipmen this weekend.

