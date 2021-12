For the second season in a row, Cincinnati will host the American Athletic Conference championship. This time, however, the Bearcats have a more realistic shot at the College Football Playoff on the line. Cincinnati, No. 4 in the current CFP rankings, will host No. 24 Houston at 3 pm ET on ABC.

On Tuesday, coach Luke Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder spoke with members of the media ahead of the title game.