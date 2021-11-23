VIDEO: Fickell, Ridder Pre-ECU

On Black Friday, Cincinnati will be back in the national spotlight.

The Bearcats travel to East Carolina to take on the Pirates in a 3:30 pm ET game on ABC. Cincinnati is a 14-point favorite, but for coach Luke Fickell, it's not something he and the Bearcats can overlook.

"Going on the road, it's really difficult," Fickell said. "I'm not saying it's the crowd or the noise, it's just you get out of routine. We've been there twice in the last five years."

The last time Cincinnati played at East Carolina, it was a 46-43 win in 2019. Ahmad Gardner had an interception return for a touchdown, while Sam Crosa nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder talked about East Carolina and more on Tuesday.