Surely, it was a good omen. On his first throw of the 2021 season, quarterback Desmond Ridder connected with Tyler Scott for an 81-yard touchdown pass. It was the longest of Ridder's career and got he and the Bearcats rolling to a 49-14 over Miami (OH) to again claim the Victory Bell.

After the game, Ridder and coach Luke Fickell spoke with members of the media about the win and what's next.