VIDEO: Fickell, Ridder, Gardner AAC Media Day

In what was a unique, 2020 season that was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cincinnati and others had marquee games wiped off their schedules. The Bearcats' trip to Nebraska was cancelled and was instead replaced by a home game with Army.

That lack of a notable win came into play when Cincinnati wrapped up its 9-0 regular season. The Bearcats were left out of the College Football Playoff and instead lost to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. That game wasn't a bad consolation prize. Still, it was tough to settle from a CFP spot.

In the 2021 season, Cincinnati will get its national spotlight games. The Bearcats travel to Indiana Sept. 18, will recover with a bye week, then Oct. 2 play at Notre Dame on NBC. Cincinnati will have to do its part with wins in those games. But the opportunity at least exists.

"The unique thing is we go to camp and our objectives and goals don't change," coach Luke Fickell said. "Yes, the schedule changes. Yes, there's some different opportunities, but we'll go into it with the same idea, the same philosophy as we had in year one. Our objective is to play for a championship."

