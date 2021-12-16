VIDEO: Fickell Recaps UC 2022 Class

Cincinnati added 20 signees to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. The class is ranked No. 35 by Rivals.com.

The Bearcats' new additions are highlighted by a pair of four-star defensive linemen. Gaither (Fla.) four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio is No. 211 in the Rivals250 and committed on Nov. 27. He was committed to Michigan from July to October before he re-opened that decision.

Cincinnati added eight players from Ohio, spotlighted by Archbishop Alter (OH) four-star defensive tackle Derrick Shepard. Recruited previously by former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, Shepard is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state for 2022 and the No. 22 defensive tackle nationally.

Coach Luke Fickell recapped the class and spoke to the Bearcats' preparations for the Cotton Bowl Classic.