BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell Previews UCF

If Cincinnati is to crash the College Playoff Party, it will have to win three straight on the road, followed by the American Athletic Conference championship game. That task begins Saturday, when the Bearcats face arguably their toughest opponent left: Central Florida.

Cincinnati knocked off the Golden Knights last season, at Nippert Stadium, a 27-24 win that propelled the Bearcats to the AAC championship game. This year's tilt is at 3:30 pm ET Saturday on ESPN.

Coach Luke Fickell talked about the challenges with the game and where Cincinnati is at this point of the season Tuesday with members of the media.