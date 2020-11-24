BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell Previews Temple

Two games remain in the regular season for Cincinnati. And while at 1-6, Temple might appear to be an easier opponent, it certainly is not how coach Luke Fickell and the Bearcats are preparing. Every win counts as they fight for not only the conference championship, but also the chance to crash the College Football Playoff.

"They're a really good football team," Fickell said. "Yes, they've got a few losses, but they, matchup-wise make it difficult on us. Going on the road, obviously, is always a difficult thing."

Above, Fickell spoke with members of the media ahead of Cincinnati's game Saturday at Temple. Kickoff is set for 4 pm ET and will be televised on ESPNU.