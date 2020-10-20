BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell Previews Road Test At SMU

Cincinnati has accrued an impressive resume in 2020, a 3-0 record and a position in the top 10 of both national polls. But the Bearcats haven't left home.

They'll do that Saturday when they head to SMU, another top 25 foe at 5-0 this season. Cincinnati last played Oct. 3 in a win over South Florida and had their game at Tulsa last week postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Bearcats' program.

On Tuesday, coach Luke Fickell talked about UC's COVID-19 status, playing against a top 25 team in SMU and more in his weekly teleconference with members of the media.