BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell Previews Memphis

The attendance wasn't high, at 7,898, but for the first time all season, Cincinnati played in front of the general public, at SMU. On Monday, however, the Bearcats announced they would finish the season with the same protocol they've had: no general public, only family and close friends of players of both teams.

On Saturday, Cincinnati returns home for another test in the AAC. The Bearcats host Memphis in a noon ET start on ESPN.

Coach Luke Fickell talked about the fans, the game and more Tuesday with members of the media.