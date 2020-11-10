BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell Previews ECU

There's four games remaining this season for Cincinnati. But already, it's time for senior day.

Friday night will mark the final regular season home game for the Bearcats, when they host East Carolina. There will be no parents on the field, though family members will be allowed in the stands as spectators. It will be different, in many ways, though it will be the final game in Nippert Stadium for Cincinnati's senior class.

Coach Luke Fickell talked about senior night and the Bearcats' challenge with ECU, with members of the media.