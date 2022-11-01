On Saturday at UCF, Cincinnati's defense struggled. Yes, there were some key takeaways, including a pair of third quarter fumble recoveries by the Bearcats as the Knights advanced to the red zone.

Overall, however, Cincinnati struggled to make stops. UCF rolled up 505 yards of total offense, en route to 30 first downs.

On Saturday, the Bearcats will face a bit of a different offense, one they have to specifically prepare for each season. They'll host Navy, noted for its triple-option attack and one that's averaged 346 yards of total offense per game, albeit 244.5 of those yards on the ground.

For coach Luke Fickell, Cincinnati's defense has to play better. That's an understatement. But he said he's looking for a few specific areas to improve.

"I think in the big picture things, it comes down to big plays for us and that's where we haven't done as good a job," Fickell said. "That's where the yards kind of rack up. When you look at it, whether it's 600 yards, 500 yards, or 200 yards, the reality is it comes down to points. It comes down to, what I always say, is outplaying the other team's defense or outplaying the other team's offense. I think down the stretch is where it hurt the most; our ability to, finish our ability to maybe be a little bit of our own game get wore down a little bit."

Check out the video above for the full press conference Tuesday from Fickell, Arquon Bush and Ryan Montgomery.