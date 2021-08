Cincinnati kicks off its 2021 campaign at 3:30 pm ET Saturday, when it hosts Miami (OH) at Nippert Stadium. The game is No. 125 of the Battle for the Victory Bell, of which the Redhawks hold a 59-58-7 advantage, though the Bearcats have won 14 straight in the series.

Coach Luke Fickell spoke Tuesday with members of the media in previewing the game, which will be televised by ESPN-Plus.