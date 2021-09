After two easier tests to begin the season, Cincinnati's bigger tests loom.

The first comes Saturday, when the Bearcats travel to Indiana for a noon ET kickoff on ESPN. The Hoosiers began the season ranked No. 17 by the Associated Press, but fell unranked after a 34-6 loss at Iowa. Indiana rebounded with a 56-14 win last weekend over Idaho.

Coach Luke Fickell talked Tuesday about the challenge upcoming and where Cincinnati is at this point of the season.