Last weekend, Cincinnati prepared for Navy's well-known triple-option, an offense unlike any other it will face this season. This week, it's a completely different style.

On Friday night, the Bearcats will host East Carolina, a more spread offense that's put up plenty of yards, primarily through the air this season. Graduate quarterback Holton Ahlers has completed 223-of-318 passes for 2,632 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a whole, the Pirates have gained 4,205 yards through nine games.

For coach Luke Fickell, Ahlers is a familiar opponent, as he's faced Cincinnati in each of the last four seasons. But that Fickell said that doesn't make it any easier.

"For me and for some of the coaches you have maybe a decent grasp, but it's not what we know, it is what those guys in those seats can know and understand," he said. "We have a lot of guys that haven't played on both sides of the ball, but short weeks are always different and difficult for us because we get in such a routine that you got to change some things up, so it is what it is, but we got to move forward.”

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Fickell and quarterback Ben Bryant.