The wins haven't been overly impressive. After defeating Temple 15-13 Saturday night, Cincinnati has now won nine in a row. But outside of a blowout of lowly UCONN, three of the last four wins have come by three points or less.

It's a big reason why the Bearcats have remained entrenched at No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings. But they keep winning, and as a result, Cincinnati claimed the AAC east division title with the win over the Owls. The Bearcats are also still in the hunt to claim the group of five's spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls.

"That's another one that some way, some how, we found a way," coach Luke Fickell said after the win over Temple. "I think, it sounds repetitive each and every week, at least the last few weeks, but the resiliency of this team, in finding a new way."

Fickell spoke with members of the media after the win, about that resiliency, as well as what lies ahead. Cincinnati has a big tilt Friday at No. 18 Memphis. Check out the above video for Fickell's full post game press conference.