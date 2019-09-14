By the end of the first quarter, Cincinnati looked to be in some trouble. The Bearcats trailed visiting Miami (OH) 10-0 and had mustered -19 yards after their first two drives.

Then, the offense picked up. Following the Redhawks' field goal for that score, Cincinnati reeled off four unanswered touchdowns, two of those by junior running back Michael Warren II. After that early stumble, the Bearcats cruised to a 35-13 win. And as a result, they're keeping the Victory Bell trophy for a 14th straight year.

After the game, coach Luke Fickell spoke with members of the media about that slow start, the Victory Bell and more.