Usually, it's Michael Warren II who gets Cincinnati moving on the ground. On Saturday, Warren still saw a good dose of the football, with 13 carries for 35 yards. But it was Gerrid Doaks who ran over the opponent.

Doaks scored two touchdowns on the ground and added one receiving as the Bearcats moved past visiting Tulsa 24-13. Before today, Doaks hadn't scored a touchdown in two years. But they were sorely needed, as Warren's off day was compounded by leg injuries that forced him from the game.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell talked about Doaks' performance and more with members of the media.