The 32-game home winning streak for Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium is over. The Bearcats will not win the AAC regular season championship or even head to the championship game next week, in their final season in the conference.

Cincinnati realized some harsh realities Friday with a 27-24 loss to Tulane. It doesn't end the Bearcats' season, as they'll now await which bowl they'll play in, when bowls are announced Dec. 4. But many of their goals are now off the table.

Cincinnati had some misfortunes beforehand, most notably that quarterback Ben Bryant's right foot injury will end his season. But the Bearcats still had opportunities and briefly held a 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

"We didn't get it done today," Fickell said. "It's not for a lack of effort, it wasn't from a lack of preparation. We knew it was gonna be a battle. We knew it would come down to the fourth quarter and what we had to do was make plays in the fourth quarter."

