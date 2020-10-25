BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell Post SMU

It was Cincinnati's first road test of the season. And though it wasn't aced, it's safe to say the Bearcats passed it.

Cincinnati got a few big runs from quarterback Desmond Ridder Saturday night en route to a 42-13 win over SMU. The Bearcats, No. 9 in the current Associated Press top 25, had 12 penalties for 126 yards. But they also got 179 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries from Ridder, who also tossed 126 yards and another touchdown.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell addressed the media about the win, Ridder and more.