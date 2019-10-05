Coach Luke Fickell has accomplished quite a bit in just a short time at the helm of Cincinnati. That includes an 11-2 record and Military Bowl win over Virginia Tech last season. But now, Fickell has a big win to his resume, too.

On Friday night, the Bearcats held off a late rally, picked up a decisive first down in the final minutes, and outlasted visiting Central Florida 27-24. The win ended the Golden Knights' 19-game AAC winning streak. It also puts Cincinnati in prime position to claim a spot in the AAC championship game, though there's still seven games to play. Still, the Bearcats have knocked off the team that's reigned supreme over the conference the past couple of years.

After the game, Coach Luke Fickell talked about the win, the significance and more with members of the media.