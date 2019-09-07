There was a time, however brief, that Cincinnati had a chance to make it a game.

Early in the second quarter, the Bearcats used a 12-play, 66-yard drive to get to the Ohio State 14 yard-line. But the drive stalled and Cincinnati had to settle for a 32-yard field goal attempt by Sam Crosa. Only, it was blocked, and the Bearcats never sniffed the red zone the rest of the game.

That drive was clearly a shift of momentum that Cincinnati never recovered from. And it resulted in a massive disappointment against Ohio State, which went on to win 42-0.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell met with the media.

VIDEO FROM COLUMBUS POST-DISPATCH.