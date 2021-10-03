VIDEO: Fickell Post ND

All week, coach Luke Fickell never downplayed the significance of Cincinnati's opportunity at Notre Dame. For a program that last year was never really offered a chance to be in the College Football Playoff, despite a 9-0 regular season, it was obvious the Bearcats needed a win like one over the Fighting Irish on their resume.

Now, Cincinnati has that win, 24-13 over Notre Dame, on national television. And afterward, coach Luke Fickell again didn't skirt the importance of it.

""We've been pretty successful in the last few years, but we have not beat a top-10 program or a top-five program," Fickell said. "For us to do that today on the road is a big step for us. It'll bring some other things that we've got to be able to handle, some maybe notoriety of some things that our kids will be able to handle. But everything that's been thrown at them so far, they've done a really, really good job of [handling], and I would expect nothing less."

Check out Fickell's full post-game press conference with members of the media, above.