In many instances, the option can set the tempo. The clock keeps ticking, opposing defensive lines can wear down and the team running the ball can take over the game.

It's happened for Navy, with some of its teams, particularly with Keenan Reynolds at quarterback. On Saturday, the Midshipmen did move the ball, but with 176 yards rushing, more than 100 yards below their average. Instead, it was Cincinnati that controlled the pace, which led to its 20-10 win.

For coach Luke Fickell, that ability to control the game is something that has been lacking at times this season. It's why there's been more close games than he would have liked. But against Navy, the Bearcats showed they're plenty capable.

"We’ve gotten into a groove and last week, we were in a pretty good groove defensively at halftime and even the third quarter, and then things just happen," Fickell said. "That's where we just kept saying you can't relax, you can't relax, you can’t relax. They are going to make some plays at some point in time. That's what they do, but we can't relax, we can't panic when things like that happen. I think that's where we took a step.”

